Amenities

patio / balcony parking bbq/grill internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill internet access

LIVE THE FLORIDA KEYS LIFESTYLE DAILY! ENJOY THIS PIECE OF PARADISE! WAKE UP AND TAKE A FEW STEPS TO THE DOCKS & FISHING PIER BRAND NEW 2020 & FULLY FURNISHED 2BEDROOMS 1FULL BATHROOM RV TRAILER IN KEY LARGO, FLORIDA KEYS MONTH TO MONTH RENTAL

MM 102

RENT INCLUDES ELECTRIC, WATER, TV & WIFI & PARKING FOR UP TO 2 VEHICLES, BICYCLES, KAYAKS, PADDLE BOARDS, BBQ GRILL, OUTSIDE PRIVATE PATIO WITH YOUR OWN CANOPY

BOAT RAMP ACCESS, FISHING PIER & MORE!

HURRY! THIS WON'T LAST