Apartment List
/
FL
/
kenneth city
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:40 PM

111 Apartments for rent in Kenneth City, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Kenneth City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
5780 61ST STREET N
5780 61st Street North, West Lealman, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1300 sqft
For rent fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in ST PETERSBURG . This home features ceramic and wood flooring throughout, kitchen with breakfast bar & stainless appliances, large master with ensuite bath.
Results within 5 miles of Kenneth City
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
4 Units Available
Bayside Villas
1824 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
945 sqft
Bayside Villas & Bayside Villas East, a luxury waterfront community in the heart of it all, offers so much more than a fantastic location. Each apartment includes the finest of details that are necessary to relax and enjoy your home.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
23 Units Available
Epic At Gateway Centre
3115 Grand Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,667
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,913
1451 sqft
Beautiful kitchens have breakfast bars and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets provide plenty of storage space. The complex has a conference room and a game room. Near the Tampa Bay Automobile Museum.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
88 Units Available
Alta Gateway
9505 49th Street N, Pinellas Park, FL
Studio
$1,367
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,279
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,843
1172 sqft
Alta Gateway
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
14 Units Available
Gulfport
Seaside Villas
3205 58th St South, Gulfport, FL
Studio
$1,040
265 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,159
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
787 sqft
Offering spacious 2-bedroom units, this complex offers beautiful amenities, including on-site parking, dishwashers, microwaves, refrigerators, newly renovated units and pet-friendly units for your entire fur family!
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
46 Units Available
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,525
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,645
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1144 sqft
1701 Central adds to the Grand Central experience by providing modern living options and amenities selected with you top-of-mind.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
18 Units Available
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$939
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
950 sqft
Harlow at Gateway Apartments is happy to welcome you home! With stunning interiors, gorgeous surroundings, and luxurious fixtures, our apartments in St. Petersburg, FL, are perfect for anyone seeking a comfortable lifestyle in a suburban setting.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
23 Units Available
Fusion 1560
1560 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,227
577 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,251
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1115 sqft
Close to world-renowned shopping and dining. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Luxurious community amenities include media room, pool, shuffleboard, wine room, clubhouse, and more.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
24 Units Available
Plantation Gardens
5501 110th Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$974
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1238 sqft
Tucked into a wooded, 11-acre setting that makes life a relaxing experience, this complex offers a selection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Residents will enjoy the large living areas, updated kitchens, and more.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
12 Units Available
Villas at Gateway
2901 Gandy Blvd, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,281
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy commuting via Gandy Boulevard. Apartments have washer/dryer hookup, and the complex offers on-site laundry facilities. Fully equipped kitchen with a dishwasher, garbage disposal and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
18 Units Available
Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,020
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1130 sqft
Welcome home to Marisol Vista Apartment Homes in St. Petersburg, Florida. Our quaint lakeside community offers spacious one and two-bedroom homes, fantastic amenities, professional on-site management, plus an unbeatable location.
Verified

1 of 190

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
22 Units Available
Addison on Long Bayou
10405 Addison Way, Seminole, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,519
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,236
1578 sqft
A natural setting. Modern, updated interiors with a chef-inspired kitchen, oversized soaking tubs, and plank flooring. Pool and sundeck area. Outdoor grilling and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 06:15 PM
51 Units Available
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,520
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,620
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1068 sqft
Conveniently located in between the Grand Central District and the Edge District, Artistry is surrounded by the neighborhoods best local eateries, shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 06:43 PM
$
181 Units Available
Satori Luxury Apartments
3110 Grand Avenue, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,314
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,814
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,114
1453 sqft
With thoughtful design and exclusive community amenities, Satori Luxury Apartments is your destination for luxury apartments in Pinellas Park, Florida! We've redefined what luxury living means to you in our exceptional one, two, and three bedroom
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
13 Units Available
Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N., Largo, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,396
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1367 sqft
1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located just minutes away from restaurants, breweries, parks and music venues. Community has pool, lounge areas and gym. Units are brand new constructions with high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
19 Units Available
Central Plaza
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,370
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1292 sqft
This community offers 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom units that feature hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Its Historic Kenwood location puts shopping, dining and public transport nearby. Amenities include clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:24 PM
20 Units Available
Park Village Apartments
11300 66th St, Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
988 sqft
Surrounded by majestic palm trees and lush landscaping, our beautiful apartment community with its fantastic mid-Pinellas location offers the best of both worlds - a retreat from the hustle and bustle of a busy city coupled with the convenience of
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
43 Units Available
Allure at Gateway
8851 Us Highway 19, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1337 sqft
Where style, sophistication, comfort and convenience come together in one upscale address. The Allure at Gateway makes it possible to enjoy the good life at every opportunity. Poolside. Parkside. Grillside.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
28 Units Available
930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,487
685 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,843
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,252
1193 sqft
930 Central Flats caters to the people who make St. Pete- their love of the city and their desire to make it better while keeping its unique character intact.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 21 at 01:49 AM
1 Unit Available
Pinellas Pines Apartments
8501 52nd St N, Pinellas Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
Come enjoy beach-style living at Pinellas Pines, situated in the perfect location in Pinellas Park, FL, just minutes from St. Petersburg Beaches and Clearwater Beaches.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:30 PM
4 Units Available
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N, St. Petersburg, FL
1 Bedroom
$899
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crescent Lane Apartments in St. Petersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
$
5 Units Available
Waters Pointe
1885 Shore Dr S, South Pasadena, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
956 sqft
Located on Pasadena Avenue and right across from Pasadena Isle, this property has beautiful waterfront views. The amenities add to this luxury with a fire pit, pool and gym. Units have stainless steel appliances.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
114 16th St N 0
114 16th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL
Studio
$1,490
510 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live like a Studio STAR in Downtown St. Pete - Property Id: 250812 Dream luxury rental coming available mid APRIL in Downtown St Pete/Kenwood area. Prices based on floor. Rooftop sky lounge and pool.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Gulfport
924 55th St S
924 55th Street South, Gulfport, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Available 08/01/20 Gulfport: 2/1 pet & child friendly - Property Id: 227338 Newly painted inside and out, new floors throughout, new bathroom vanity, cabinet& lighting, new fans & lights in all rooms, plentiful closets, large kitchen with granite
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Kenneth City, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Kenneth City apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Kenneth City 3 Bedroom ApartmentsKenneth City Apartments with Balconies
Kenneth City Apartments with ParkingKenneth City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kenneth City Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLPort Richey, FLWest Lealman, FLWimauma, FLFruitville, FLApollo Beach, FLSeffner, FL
Belleair, FLNorth Sarasota, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLLealman, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLSouth Sarasota, FLBardmoor, FLHernando Beach, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLSarasota Springs, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa