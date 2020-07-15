/
3 bedroom apartments
184 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kenneth City, FL
Kenneth City
5913 48th Avenue N
5913 48th Avenue North, Kenneth City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1295 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Kenneth City
6008 49th Avenue North
6008 49th Avenue North, Kenneth City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1969 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
Kenneth City
4355 61ST WAY N
4355 61st Way North, Kenneth City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1199 sqft
Welcome home! This 3 bedroom home has a beautifully updated interior with wood look flooring, fresh neutral paint, and spacious fenced back yard.
Results within 1 mile of Kenneth City
Lealman
4700 50th Avenue North
4700 50th Avenue North, Lealman, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1131 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in St Petersburg features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat,
Lealman
4800 54th Ave N
4800 54th Avenue North, Lealman, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1153 sqft
3/2 Centrally Located in St Petersburg!!!! New Kitchen Fenced in Back Yard Central Heat & Air Washer & Dryer Hook Up Easy to clean tile/laminate flooring in the common areas Plush carpet in the bedrooms No Application Fees! Bad Credit? No
Disston Heights
5608 32nd Ave N
5608 32nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
PERFECT 5/2 in the heart of St Petersburg!!! Spacious Floorplan Updated Bathroom Tile flooring throughout common areas Plush carpet in bedrooms Central Heat & Air Washer & Dryer Hook Up Call today for more details or if you would like to see
5926 27TH AVENUE N
5926 27th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
Price Reduction! Rent this gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 car garage block home! This amazing home has been almost completely updated with a brand new roof, a/c system, double pane windows and much more! When you pull up you'll notice the newly
5682 63rd Lane North
5682 63rd Lane North, West Lealman, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1086 sqft
- (RLNE5661814)
5780 61ST STREET N
5780 61st Street North, West Lealman, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1300 sqft
For rent fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in ST PETERSBURG . This home features ceramic and wood flooring throughout, kitchen with breakfast bar & stainless appliances, large master with ensuite bath.
Results within 5 miles of Kenneth City
Charleston on 66
12700 66th Street N., Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1367 sqft
1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes located just minutes away from restaurants, breweries, parks and music venues. Community has pool, lounge areas and gym. Units are brand new constructions with high ceilings.
Villas at Gateway
2901 Gandy Blvd, Pinellas Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1230 sqft
Easy commuting via Gandy Boulevard. Apartments have washer/dryer hookup, and the complex offers on-site laundry facilities. Fully equipped kitchen with a dishwasher, garbage disposal and granite counters.
Satori Luxury Apartments
3110 Grand Avenue, Pinellas Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,114
1453 sqft
With thoughtful design and exclusive community amenities, Satori Luxury Apartments is your destination for luxury apartments in Pinellas Park, Florida! We've redefined what luxury living means to you in our exceptional one, two, and three bedroom
Epic At Gateway Centre
3115 Grand Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,044
1451 sqft
Beautiful kitchens have breakfast bars and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets provide plenty of storage space. The complex has a conference room and a game room. Near the Tampa Bay Automobile Museum.
Allure at Gateway
8851 Us Highway 19, Pinellas Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1337 sqft
Where style, sophistication, comfort and convenience come together in one upscale address. The Allure at Gateway makes it possible to enjoy the good life at every opportunity. Poolside. Parkside. Grillside.
Addison on Long Bayou
10405 Addison Way, Seminole, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,368
1578 sqft
A natural setting. Modern, updated interiors with a chef-inspired kitchen, oversized soaking tubs, and plank flooring. Pool and sundeck area. Outdoor grilling and picnic area.
Alta Gateway
9505 49th Street N, Pinellas Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,036
1394 sqft
Alta Gateway
Plantation Gardens
5501 110th Ave, Pinellas Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,471
1238 sqft
Tucked into a wooded, 11-acre setting that makes life a relaxing experience, this complex offers a selection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. Residents will enjoy the large living areas, updated kitchens, and more.
329 27th St S
329 27th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1200 sqft
Available 07/17/20 Large 1925 bungalow 4 blocks from Central Ave - Property Id: 315585 Spacious and updated bungalow with beautiful hardwood floors, screened porch, and fenced yard. Located in the desirable Warehouse Art District.
Childs Park
4820 11th ave S
4820 11th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1103 sqft
3bdrm/1bath with large fenced yard, Carport & screened patio ** Section 8 OK ** Ready July 1st!! - 4820 11th Ave S, St Petersburg $1,295.00/month $1,295.00/Security Deposit $39.
551 52nd Ter N
551 52nd Terrace North, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1885 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 2020 THRU JANUARY 2021! Beautifully FULLY FURNISHED townhome is located in newly built gated community of Colonnade. This 3 bedroom, 2.
1546 56th Avenue North
1546 56th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
745 48th Avenue North
745 48th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
2220 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
Euclid Place - St. Paul
1925 JACKSON STREET N
1925 Jackson Street North, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1333 sqft
For rent the home is located in Euclid-ST. Paul neighborhood ! Only few blocks to Crescent lake! This charming house boast 3 bedroom, 2 bath and a large fence yard. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, on demand hot water and central head and AC.
Central Oak Park
4632 7TH AVENUE N
4632 7th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1235 sqft
For rent welcome to this cozy, 3 bedrooms 2 baths home with a pool located in one of Saint Petersburg's most desirable neighborhoods . This charming home is just minutes away from world renowned beaches, shopping & downtown Saint Petersburg.
