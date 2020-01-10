All apartments in Kenneth City
6453 44TH AVENUE N

6453 44th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

6453 44th Avenue North, Kenneth City, FL 33709
Kenneth City

Amenities

on-site laundry
carport
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Cute 2 bed 1 Bath house with bonus / office room. This house has fenced in yard, carport and inside laundry room. New carpet in bedrooms and freshly new paint along with large fenced in yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6453 44TH AVENUE N have any available units?
6453 44TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kenneth City, FL.
What amenities does 6453 44TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 6453 44TH AVENUE N's amenities include on-site laundry, carport, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6453 44TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
6453 44TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6453 44TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 6453 44TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kenneth City.
Does 6453 44TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 6453 44TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 6453 44TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6453 44TH AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6453 44TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 6453 44TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 6453 44TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 6453 44TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 6453 44TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 6453 44TH AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6453 44TH AVENUE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 6453 44TH AVENUE N does not have units with air conditioning.
