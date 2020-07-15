All apartments in Kenneth City
Last updated July 15 2020

5913 48th Avenue N

5913 48th Avenue North · (844) 874-2669
Location

5913 48th Avenue North, Kenneth City, FL 33709
Kenneth City

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5913 48th Ave N Kenneth City FL · Avail. now

$1,849

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1295 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,295 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

(RLNE5870451)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5913 48th Avenue N have any available units?
5913 48th Avenue N has a unit available for $1,849 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5913 48th Avenue N have?
Some of 5913 48th Avenue N's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5913 48th Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
5913 48th Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5913 48th Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 5913 48th Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kenneth City.
Does 5913 48th Avenue N offer parking?
No, 5913 48th Avenue N does not offer parking.
Does 5913 48th Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5913 48th Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5913 48th Avenue N have a pool?
Yes, 5913 48th Avenue N has a pool.
Does 5913 48th Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 5913 48th Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 5913 48th Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5913 48th Avenue N has units with dishwashers.
Does 5913 48th Avenue N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5913 48th Avenue N has units with air conditioning.
