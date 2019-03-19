4715 NW 58th Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This home is located in CORAL CREEK of CORAL SPRINGS. Come see this Charming 4 bed, 2.5 bath property. Close to great school, shopping and set back in a quiet neighborhood .All bedrooms are upstairs and the master bedroom has a sitting area with access to an open balcony. Granite Counter-top, 2 Cars Garage, Fenced Backyard, Stainless Steel Appliances & Much More. ONLY ONE MONTH DEPOSIT AND FIRST MONTH MOVES YOU IN!! Apply Online . This Home IS OCCUPIED, DO NOT DISTURB RESIDENTS. Call Gifford Dixon at 954-826-5231 for details.



