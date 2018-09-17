All apartments in Kendall
Last updated June 19 2020 at 2:47 PM

9143 Southwest 77th Avenue

9143 Southwest 77th Avenue · (786) 592-2443
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9143 Southwest 77th Avenue, Kendall, FL 33156
Kendall

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit B408 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1230 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
9143 Southwest 77th Avenue Apt #B408, Miami, FL 33156 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/19/2020. No pets allowed. Location!! Dadeland Area Close To Shopping, Dinning, Entertainment And Highways. Unit Has Been Completely Remodeled modern Kitchen, Quartz Counters, Appliances, Bathrooms, Ceramic Flooring, Central A/C. Very Spacious Corner Unit With Flowing Natural Light [ Published 19-Jun-20 / ID 3593237 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9143 Southwest 77th Avenue have any available units?
9143 Southwest 77th Avenue has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 9143 Southwest 77th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9143 Southwest 77th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9143 Southwest 77th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9143 Southwest 77th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kendall.
Does 9143 Southwest 77th Avenue offer parking?
No, 9143 Southwest 77th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9143 Southwest 77th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9143 Southwest 77th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9143 Southwest 77th Avenue have a pool?
No, 9143 Southwest 77th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9143 Southwest 77th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9143 Southwest 77th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9143 Southwest 77th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9143 Southwest 77th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9143 Southwest 77th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9143 Southwest 77th Avenue has units with air conditioning.
