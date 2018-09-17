Amenities
9143 Southwest 77th Avenue Apt #B408, Miami, FL 33156 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/19/2020. No pets allowed. Location!! Dadeland Area Close To Shopping, Dinning, Entertainment And Highways. Unit Has Been Completely Remodeled modern Kitchen, Quartz Counters, Appliances, Bathrooms, Ceramic Flooring, Central A/C. Very Spacious Corner Unit With Flowing Natural Light [ Published 19-Jun-20 / ID 3593237 ]