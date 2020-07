Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

AN AMAZING 2 STORY TOWN HOME HAS BECOME AVAILABLE IN MYSTIC FOREST EXCELLENT CENTRALIZED LOCATION WALKING DISTANCE TO THE PALMS AT TOWN AND COUNTRY MALL WITH A GARAGE AND REMODELED WITH TILE FLOORS ON THE FIRST FLOOR AND LAMINATE WOOD FLOORS ON SECOND FLOOR WITH A PATIO ... FAMILY, LIVING AND DINING ROOM WITH HALF BATHROOM DOWNSTAIRS THIS IS THE HOME YOU HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR ...APPT FROM MONDAY TO WEDNESDAY AT 5PM CALL TODAY TO MAKE APPT...PLEASE SEND A COMPLETE PACKAGE TO AVOID DELAYS.. SEE MLS ATTACHMENTS