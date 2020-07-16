7787 SW 86th St

Amenities

Text KREN to 59559 for current price, info, and pictures! Beautiful apartment in a great Kings Creek South Condominium for rent. Spacious and bright rooms. A lot of storage space throughout the apartment. All tile floors. Stainless steel appliances and granite counters in the kitchen. Great and spacious balcony with a canal view. Fee covers maintenance and amenities.Amenities:2 swimming pools, gated community, whirpool spa, 2-story clubhouse with billiard, lounge area and tennis court, picnic area with BBQ grilles, laundry room on each floor, trash chutes on each floor, fire alarm system in each building, ample parking for residents and guests.