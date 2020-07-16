All apartments in Kendall
7787 SW 86th St

7787 Southwest 86th Street · (786) 245-3350
Location

7787 Southwest 86th Street, Kendall, FL 33143
Dadeland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit E-409 · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Text KREN to 59559 for current price, info, and pictures! Beautiful apartment in a great Kings Creek South Condominium for rent. Spacious and bright rooms. A lot of storage space throughout the apartment. All tile floors. Stainless steel appliances and granite counters in the kitchen. Great and spacious balcony with a canal view. Fee covers maintenance and amenities.Amenities:2 swimming pools, gated community, whirpool spa, 2-story clubhouse with billiard, lounge area and tennis court, picnic area with BBQ grilles, laundry room on each floor, trash chutes on each floor, fire alarm system in each building, ample parking for residents and guests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7787 SW 86th St have any available units?
7787 SW 86th St has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7787 SW 86th St have?
Some of 7787 SW 86th St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7787 SW 86th St currently offering any rent specials?
7787 SW 86th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7787 SW 86th St pet-friendly?
No, 7787 SW 86th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kendall.
Does 7787 SW 86th St offer parking?
Yes, 7787 SW 86th St offers parking.
Does 7787 SW 86th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7787 SW 86th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7787 SW 86th St have a pool?
Yes, 7787 SW 86th St has a pool.
Does 7787 SW 86th St have accessible units?
No, 7787 SW 86th St does not have accessible units.
Does 7787 SW 86th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7787 SW 86th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7787 SW 86th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7787 SW 86th St does not have units with air conditioning.
