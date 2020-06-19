All apartments in Kendall
7350 Southwest 89th Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:48 PM

7350 Southwest 89th Street

7350 Southwest 89th Street · (786) 592-2443
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7350 Southwest 89th Street, Kendall, FL 33156
Kendall

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

1 Bedroom

Unit 307S · Avail. now

$1,799

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 759 sqft



Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
internet access
lobby
valet service
7350 Southwest 89th Street Apt #307S, Miami, FL 33156 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/18/2020. Pets: allowed. Water, Basic Cable & Internet INCLUDED! Beautiful pet-friendly unit located at Toscano right across Dadeland Mall. One bedroom 1, 1 bathroom. Tiled floors throughout the unit. Spacious walk-in closet, balcony, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, washer, and dryer. Amenities include 24-hour security, lobby attendant, valet, pool, fitness center, and clubroom. Walk to Downtown Dadeland. Shops, Dining, Publix, Restaurants, Bars. Near Major Highways & Dadeland South Metrorail Station. GREAT LOCATION! [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3592809 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7350 Southwest 89th Street have any available units?
7350 Southwest 89th Street has a unit available for $1,799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7350 Southwest 89th Street have?
Some of 7350 Southwest 89th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7350 Southwest 89th Street currently offering any rent specials?
7350 Southwest 89th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7350 Southwest 89th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7350 Southwest 89th Street is pet friendly.
Does 7350 Southwest 89th Street offer parking?
No, 7350 Southwest 89th Street does not offer parking.
Does 7350 Southwest 89th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7350 Southwest 89th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7350 Southwest 89th Street have a pool?
Yes, 7350 Southwest 89th Street has a pool.
Does 7350 Southwest 89th Street have accessible units?
No, 7350 Southwest 89th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7350 Southwest 89th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7350 Southwest 89th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7350 Southwest 89th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7350 Southwest 89th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
