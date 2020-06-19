Amenities
7350 Southwest 89th Street Apt #307S, Miami, FL 33156 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/18/2020. Pets: allowed. Water, Basic Cable & Internet INCLUDED! Beautiful pet-friendly unit located at Toscano right across Dadeland Mall. One bedroom 1, 1 bathroom. Tiled floors throughout the unit. Spacious walk-in closet, balcony, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, washer, and dryer. Amenities include 24-hour security, lobby attendant, valet, pool, fitness center, and clubroom. Walk to Downtown Dadeland. Shops, Dining, Publix, Restaurants, Bars. Near Major Highways & Dadeland South Metrorail Station. GREAT LOCATION! [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3592809 ]