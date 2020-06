Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 elevator pool

New to Market, 2-BR unit at The Terraces Condo in East Kendall. Located within close proximity to Miami-Dade College and the expressways. Unit is professionally managed and Landlord is Section 8 approved.



Unit has been freshly cleaned and painted. New A/C system was recently installed by Landlord. Kitchen will be upgraded by Landlord.



Available for immediate occupancy and easy to show.



As per association rules, pets are prohibited in this complex.



Excellent rental opportunity at good value!