Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:01 AM

Palmetto Place Apartments

9601 SW 142nd Ave · (305) 563-6501
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9601 SW 142nd Ave, Kendall West, FL 33186

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 years AGO

1 Bedroom

Azalea-1

$1,194

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 590 sqft

Magnolia-1

$1,270

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Palm-1

$1,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Wisteria-1

$1,575

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Palmetto Place Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr gym
pool
tennis court
dogs allowed
cats allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
clubhouse
courtyard
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
trash valet
Palmetto Place Apartments located in the Kendall neighborhood of Miami, Florida there are so many reasons to fall in love with the unmatched quality of living. We pride ourselves on the strong sense of community, family friendly atmosphere and convenient access to everything in the city; all in a gorgeous resort-style setting.Take a relaxing stroll through the sprawling, park-like grounds. Feel like getting a more vigorous workout? Get in a few games of tennis then head over to our State-of-the-Art Fitness center to get in a few reps. Enjoy the warm evening breeze under a shade tree or cool off in the beautiful resort-style swimming pool.Our stylish one and two bedroom garden-style apartments are beautifully appointed with only the finest quality interior amenities like premium thick carpeting, beautifully finished hardwood floors, custom cabinetry, and spacious, well designed living spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $100 first applicant, $50 each additional applicant
Deposit: $250 for 1 bedrooms*, $500 for 2 bedrooms* - *Pending approval - Maximum deposit is one month's rent or two month's rent. Please contact leasing office for details.
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee, $50 amenity fee
Additional: Trash: $15/month; Utility Fee: $3/month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $300 for first pet, $200 for second pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Please contact leasing office for details.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Palmetto Place Apartments have any available units?
Palmetto Place Apartments offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,194 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,500. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Palmetto Place Apartments have?
Some of Palmetto Place Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Palmetto Place Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Palmetto Place Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Palmetto Place Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Palmetto Place Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Palmetto Place Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Palmetto Place Apartments offers parking.
Does Palmetto Place Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Palmetto Place Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Palmetto Place Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Palmetto Place Apartments has a pool.
Does Palmetto Place Apartments have accessible units?
No, Palmetto Place Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Palmetto Place Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Palmetto Place Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Palmetto Place Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Palmetto Place Apartments has units with air conditioning.

