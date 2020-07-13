Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr gym pool tennis court dogs allowed cats allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill clubhouse courtyard hot tub internet access package receiving trash valet

Palmetto Place Apartments located in the Kendall neighborhood of Miami, Florida there are so many reasons to fall in love with the unmatched quality of living. We pride ourselves on the strong sense of community, family friendly atmosphere and convenient access to everything in the city; all in a gorgeous resort-style setting.Take a relaxing stroll through the sprawling, park-like grounds. Feel like getting a more vigorous workout? Get in a few games of tennis then head over to our State-of-the-Art Fitness center to get in a few reps. Enjoy the warm evening breeze under a shade tree or cool off in the beautiful resort-style swimming pool.Our stylish one and two bedroom garden-style apartments are beautifully appointed with only the finest quality interior amenities like premium thick carpeting, beautifully finished hardwood floors, custom cabinetry, and spacious, well designed living spaces.