Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan extra storage ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access package receiving cats allowed cc payments courtyard e-payments game room internet cafe media room online portal yoga

Live in signature residences created with enticing features and cozy living in mind. These dramatic one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes appeal to everyone as appetite for panache. Each interior is carefully designed with a vibrant palette that reflects an equally energetic lifestyle. Create mouth-watering meals in kitchens featuring granite counter tops, modern cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and under-mount farm sinks with a subway tile back splash. High ceilings combined with ceramic tile floors surround you with a sense of space you can call your own. Plus, there are ample walk-in closets that offer plenty of room to change your look without cramping your style. These daring apartment homes are part of an impressive community located in the heart of Miramar. Unexpected? Yes, but marrying an urban lifestyle with a suburban setting offers plenty of opportunity for you to pursue a life of success and adventure.