Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:16 PM

8650 SW 133rd Ave Rd

8650 Southwest 133rd Avenue Road · (786) 370-7489
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8650 Southwest 133rd Avenue Road, Kendale Lakes, FL 33183

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 219 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
tennis court
Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms condo on the second floor with great distribution in a gated community. Laundry facility in every floor. Large enclosed and screening balcony with new floor and, a closet for storage. The community has a beautiful green area, multiple pools, double tennis courts, basketball courts, pools tables, a club house and, plenty of guest parking spaces.( this unit has two assigned parking spaces, but you can park more cars if you need it) Water and sewer included in the rent. The place is surrounded by excellent schools, restaurants and shopping centers. The property has a new A/C and a new water heater ( installed in 2/2020)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8650 SW 133rd Ave Rd have any available units?
8650 SW 133rd Ave Rd has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8650 SW 133rd Ave Rd have?
Some of 8650 SW 133rd Ave Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8650 SW 133rd Ave Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8650 SW 133rd Ave Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8650 SW 133rd Ave Rd pet-friendly?
No, 8650 SW 133rd Ave Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kendale Lakes.
Does 8650 SW 133rd Ave Rd offer parking?
Yes, 8650 SW 133rd Ave Rd does offer parking.
Does 8650 SW 133rd Ave Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8650 SW 133rd Ave Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8650 SW 133rd Ave Rd have a pool?
Yes, 8650 SW 133rd Ave Rd has a pool.
Does 8650 SW 133rd Ave Rd have accessible units?
No, 8650 SW 133rd Ave Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8650 SW 133rd Ave Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8650 SW 133rd Ave Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 8650 SW 133rd Ave Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8650 SW 133rd Ave Rd has units with air conditioning.
