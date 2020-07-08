All apartments in Kathleen
Find more places like 4072 Homestead Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kathleen, FL
/
4072 Homestead Drive
Last updated July 8 2020 at 3:35 PM

4072 Homestead Drive

4072 Homestead Drive · (813) 676-3252
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4072 Homestead Drive, Kathleen, FL 33810

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,675

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1355 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4072 Homestead Drive have any available units?
4072 Homestead Drive has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4072 Homestead Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4072 Homestead Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4072 Homestead Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4072 Homestead Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kathleen.
Does 4072 Homestead Drive offer parking?
No, 4072 Homestead Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4072 Homestead Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4072 Homestead Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4072 Homestead Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4072 Homestead Drive has a pool.
Does 4072 Homestead Drive have accessible units?
No, 4072 Homestead Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4072 Homestead Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4072 Homestead Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4072 Homestead Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4072 Homestead Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4072 Homestead Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLCombee Settlement, FLZephyrhills, FLHighland City, FLPasadena Hills, FLFuller Heights, FL
Auburndale, FLBartow, FLValrico, FLDade City, FLSeffner, FLMango, FLFish Hawk, FLBloomingdale, FLPebble Creek, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLTemple Terrace, FLCypress Gardens, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity