Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan extra storage oven range Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access package receiving pet friendly 24hr maintenance dog park

Jupiter Cove Apartments offers many advantages over the competition, making our community one of the desirable and affordable communities in Jupiter. Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments were designed to maximize your space.



Our community conveniences extend past your front door. In addition to comforts like private entrances and patios, a pet friendly policy and more; our community is perfectly located to enjoy all local amenities of the Jupiter area.



The city of Jupiter is home to many different recreational activities. With attractions like Busch Wildlife Sanctuary, Hibel Museum of Art, and the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum; you will always have something to do. Our community is surrounded by local conveniences like banks, grocery store, restaurants and more.



If you have found your home at Jupiter Cove Apartments contact our attentive staff today! Thank you for choosing Jupiter Cove.