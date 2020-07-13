All apartments in Jupiter
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:27 AM

Jupiter Cove

17873 Thelma Ave · (561) 771-5970
Location

17873 Thelma Ave, Jupiter, FL 33458

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 17909D · Avail. now

$971

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Unit 17909B · Avail. Sep 7

$1,161

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Unit 17929C · Avail. Sep 7

$1,161

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Jupiter Cove.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
package receiving
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
dog park
Jupiter Cove Apartments offers many advantages over the competition, making our community one of the desirable and affordable communities in Jupiter. Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments were designed to maximize your space.

Our community conveniences extend past your front door. In addition to comforts like private entrances and patios, a pet friendly policy and more; our community is perfectly located to enjoy all local amenities of the Jupiter area.

The city of Jupiter is home to many different recreational activities. With attractions like Busch Wildlife Sanctuary, Hibel Museum of Art, and the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse & Museum; you will always have something to do. Our community is surrounded by local conveniences like banks, grocery store, restaurants and more.

If you have found your home at Jupiter Cove Apartments contact our attentive staff today! Thank you for choosing Jupiter Cove.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $200 - $400 -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Jupiter Cove have any available units?
Jupiter Cove has 4 units available starting at $971 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Jupiter, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jupiter Rent Report.
What amenities does Jupiter Cove have?
Some of Jupiter Cove's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Jupiter Cove currently offering any rent specials?
Jupiter Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Jupiter Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, Jupiter Cove is pet friendly.
Does Jupiter Cove offer parking?
Yes, Jupiter Cove offers parking.
Does Jupiter Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, Jupiter Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Jupiter Cove have a pool?
No, Jupiter Cove does not have a pool.
Does Jupiter Cove have accessible units?
No, Jupiter Cove does not have accessible units.
Does Jupiter Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Jupiter Cove has units with dishwashers.
