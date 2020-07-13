All apartments in Jupiter
Find more places like
Floresta.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jupiter, FL
/
Floresta
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:12 PM

Floresta

400 Via Royale · (561) 464-6624
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jupiter
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

400 Via Royale, Jupiter, FL 33458
Gables

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1609 · Avail. now

$1,420

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 744 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1314 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1297 sqft

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1801 · Avail. now

$2,475

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1834 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Floresta.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
basketball court
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
cc payments
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
Floresta is located in the exciting Abacoa neighborhood in Jupiter, FL. You'll live within five miles of the gorgeous Gold Coast beaches and just minutes from great shopping, dining, and entertainment. Plus, Floresta is close to I-95, the Florida Turnpike, public transportation, Florida Atlantic University (FAU), Max Planck Florida Institute, Scripps Florida, Jupiter Medical Center, West Palm Beach VA Medical Center, PSM, LLC and Sikorsky Aircraft Corp.. Floresta's 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom townhome-style apartments feature large balconies or patios, gourmet kitchens, spacious closets, recessed lighting, crown molding, ceiling fans, and garden bath tubs. Plus, each apartment has its own full-size washer and dryer. The community's extensive amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, resort-style swimming pool, tennis court, sports court, playground, clubhouse, and private lake with walking path. Floresta is also a pet friendly community, welcoming your four legged friends!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $150; $400 admin
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $100 amenity
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350
limit: 2
restrictions: Weight Limit: 80 lbs. Breed Restrictions May Apply
Dogs
rent: $25/month
Cats
rent: $20/month
Storage Details: Bamboo plans include extra storage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Floresta have any available units?
Floresta has 3 units available starting at $1,420 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Jupiter, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jupiter Rent Report.
What amenities does Floresta have?
Some of Floresta's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Floresta currently offering any rent specials?
Floresta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Floresta pet-friendly?
Yes, Floresta is pet friendly.
Does Floresta offer parking?
Yes, Floresta offers parking.
Does Floresta have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Floresta offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Floresta have a pool?
Yes, Floresta has a pool.
Does Floresta have accessible units?
Yes, Floresta has accessible units.
Does Floresta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Floresta has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

The Sophia
863 University Blvd
Jupiter, FL 33458
Barcelona Jupiter
111 Sierra Dr
Jupiter, FL 32054
Jupiter Ilse
6705 Mallards Cove Rd
Jupiter, FL 33458
Riverwalk Pointe
1044 S US Hwy 1
Jupiter, FL 33477
Jupiter Cove
17873 Thelma Ave
Jupiter, FL 33458

Similar Pages

Jupiter 1 BedroomsJupiter 2 BedroomsJupiter Apartments with BalconyJupiter Dog Friendly ApartmentsJupiter Pet Friendly PlacesPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLLake Worth, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLPalm Springs, FLOakland Park, FLWilton Manors, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward CollegeKeiser University-Ft LauderdaleEverglades UniversityFlorida Atlantic University