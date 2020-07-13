Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range carpet extra storage granite counters ice maker microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse concierge 24hr gym parking playground pool garage tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system basketball court bbq/grill bike storage business center cc payments courtyard dog park e-payments guest parking hot tub internet access online portal package receiving trash valet

Floresta is located in the exciting Abacoa neighborhood in Jupiter, FL. You'll live within five miles of the gorgeous Gold Coast beaches and just minutes from great shopping, dining, and entertainment. Plus, Floresta is close to I-95, the Florida Turnpike, public transportation, Florida Atlantic University (FAU), Max Planck Florida Institute, Scripps Florida, Jupiter Medical Center, West Palm Beach VA Medical Center, PSM, LLC and Sikorsky Aircraft Corp.. Floresta's 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom townhome-style apartments feature large balconies or patios, gourmet kitchens, spacious closets, recessed lighting, crown molding, ceiling fans, and garden bath tubs. Plus, each apartment has its own full-size washer and dryer. The community's extensive amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, resort-style swimming pool, tennis court, sports court, playground, clubhouse, and private lake with walking path. Floresta is also a pet friendly community, welcoming your four legged friends!