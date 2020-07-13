Amenities
Floresta is located in the exciting Abacoa neighborhood in Jupiter, FL. You'll live within five miles of the gorgeous Gold Coast beaches and just minutes from great shopping, dining, and entertainment. Plus, Floresta is close to I-95, the Florida Turnpike, public transportation, Florida Atlantic University (FAU), Max Planck Florida Institute, Scripps Florida, Jupiter Medical Center, West Palm Beach VA Medical Center, PSM, LLC and Sikorsky Aircraft Corp.. Floresta's 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom townhome-style apartments feature large balconies or patios, gourmet kitchens, spacious closets, recessed lighting, crown molding, ceiling fans, and garden bath tubs. Plus, each apartment has its own full-size washer and dryer. The community's extensive amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, resort-style swimming pool, tennis court, sports court, playground, clubhouse, and private lake with walking path. Floresta is also a pet friendly community, welcoming your four legged friends!