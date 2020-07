Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning bathtub carpet oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court bocce court clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill garage yoga cats allowed accessible elevator 24hr maintenance fire pit internet access

Stop by and see Barcelona Jupiter's apartment rentals in Jupiter, Florida. Our luxury community features state of the art amenities to keep you occupied, from our 2nd story club room with billiards and 10+ televisions for sporting events, to our indoor yoga studios. You will love the high end features within these new apartments and when you want to go out on the town, our location is pinnacle. Positioned beautifully on Military Trail in the heart of Jupiter, Barcelona Jupiter is near everything that makes Jupiter such a great place to live. With the beach, Abacoa Town Center, Downtown at the Gardens, and River Walk all within 10 minutes, living here will expose you to more than just a place to live, but a place to be. You belong at Barcelona Jupiter apartments.