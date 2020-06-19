All apartments in Jupiter
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

863 University Boulevard

863 University Boulevard · (561) 676-6455
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

863 University Boulevard, Jupiter, FL 33458
Vintage

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2190 · Avail. now

$2,190

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1382 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
pool table
*Luxury apartment in Jupiter*Gym* - Property Id: 274907

Luxury apartment in the heart of Jupiter! Beautiful clubhouse with billiards, computer room, resort-style pool, fitness center,party room, TVs, dog park and car wash. Newly remodeled homes with wood plank flooring, modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony. Walk or bike ride to shopping, dining, A-rated Jupiter schools, and minutes to beautiful beaches, I95 and Turnpike.

Call, text or email Kelli for showings. 561-76-6455

Kelli Dreier, Esq.
Broker
Prestige Properties Group
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274907
Property Id 274907

(RLNE5760820)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 863 University Boulevard have any available units?
863 University Boulevard has a unit available for $2,190 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jupiter, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jupiter Rent Report.
What amenities does 863 University Boulevard have?
Some of 863 University Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 863 University Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
863 University Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 863 University Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 863 University Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 863 University Boulevard offer parking?
No, 863 University Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 863 University Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 863 University Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 863 University Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 863 University Boulevard has a pool.
Does 863 University Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 863 University Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 863 University Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 863 University Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
