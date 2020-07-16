6222 Riverwalk Lane

Amenities

A pet Friendly 2 Bed 2 1/2 bath townhome in the desirable Riverwalk waterfront community, amenities include 3 swimming pools, basketball courts, playground, Bocce Ball, Pickle Ball, Badminton, Horse Shoes, Racquetball, Community docks, and a boat ramp. Restrictions apply. The residence has tile floors downstairs and laminate wood on the 2nd floor. A neutral light color scheme throughout the townhome. Cute open kitchen space with room for a breakfast area with access to the front patio area. The bedrooms are spacious and have on suites. A generous screened in back patio perfect for BBQs & relaxing. Townhome also comes with 1 carport parking spot. Riverwalk community is located in beautiful Jupiter, FL, with easy access to I-95 & the FL Turnpike. The townhome located conveniently by two