All apartments in Jupiter
Find more places like 6222 Riverwalk Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jupiter, FL
/
6222 Riverwalk Lane
Last updated July 4 2020 at 1:50 AM

6222 Riverwalk Lane

6222 Riverwalk Lane · (561) 309-3571
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jupiter
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6222 Riverwalk Lane, Jupiter, FL 33458
Riverwalk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1176 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
bocce court
carport
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
A pet Friendly 2 Bed 2 1/2 bath townhome in the desirable Riverwalk waterfront community, amenities include 3 swimming pools, basketball courts, playground, Bocce Ball, Pickle Ball, Badminton, Horse Shoes, Racquetball, Community docks, and a boat ramp. Restrictions apply. The residence has tile floors downstairs and laminate wood on the 2nd floor. A neutral light color scheme throughout the townhome. Cute open kitchen space with room for a breakfast area with access to the front patio area. The bedrooms are spacious and have on suites. A generous screened in back patio perfect for BBQs & relaxing. Townhome also comes with 1 carport parking spot. Riverwalk community is located in beautiful Jupiter, FL, with easy access to I-95 & the FL Turnpike. The townhome located conveniently by two

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6222 Riverwalk Lane have any available units?
6222 Riverwalk Lane has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jupiter, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jupiter Rent Report.
What amenities does 6222 Riverwalk Lane have?
Some of 6222 Riverwalk Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6222 Riverwalk Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6222 Riverwalk Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6222 Riverwalk Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6222 Riverwalk Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6222 Riverwalk Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6222 Riverwalk Lane offers parking.
Does 6222 Riverwalk Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6222 Riverwalk Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6222 Riverwalk Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6222 Riverwalk Lane has a pool.
Does 6222 Riverwalk Lane have accessible units?
No, 6222 Riverwalk Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6222 Riverwalk Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6222 Riverwalk Lane has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 6222 Riverwalk Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Floresta
400 Via Royale
Jupiter, FL 33458
Jupiter Cove
17873 Thelma Ave
Jupiter, FL 33458
Barcelona Jupiter
111 Sierra Dr
Jupiter, FL 32054
The Sophia
863 University Blvd
Jupiter, FL 33458
Riverwalk Pointe
1044 S US Hwy 1
Jupiter, FL 33477
Jupiter Ilse
6705 Mallards Cove Rd
Jupiter, FL 33458

Similar Pages

Jupiter 1 BedroomsJupiter 2 Bedrooms
Jupiter Apartments with BalconiesJupiter Dog Friendly Apartments
Jupiter Pet Friendly PlacesPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLLake Worth, FL
Royal Palm Beach, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFort Pierce, FLOakland Park, FLPalm Springs, FLWilton Manors, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleEverglades University
Florida Atlantic University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity