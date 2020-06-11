4501 Fairway Drive N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Walk to the turquoise waters of Jupiter Beach from this 1st floor, 2 bedroom, 2.1 bath end unit in the beachside community of The Estuary. Located on the 12th hole of the Jupiter Dunes Golf Course, this condo is nestled between DuBois Park, Jupiter's natural estuary & the Atlantic Ocean. Relax on the screened lanai overlooking golf & the park. Just across fairway is gate to the park & inlet. Master suite has walk-in closet, golf views & newly renovated bath. This private end unit location cannot be beat.....a perfect beach retreat!