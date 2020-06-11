All apartments in Jupiter
4501 Fairway Drive N

4501 Fairway Drive North · (561) 626-7000
Location

4501 Fairway Drive North, Jupiter, FL 33477
Jupiter Dunes

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1195 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Walk to the turquoise waters of Jupiter Beach from this 1st floor, 2 bedroom, 2.1 bath end unit in the beachside community of The Estuary. Located on the 12th hole of the Jupiter Dunes Golf Course, this condo is nestled between DuBois Park, Jupiter's natural estuary & the Atlantic Ocean. Relax on the screened lanai overlooking golf & the park. Just across fairway is gate to the park & inlet. Master suite has walk-in closet, golf views & newly renovated bath. This private end unit location cannot be beat.....a perfect beach retreat!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4501 Fairway Drive N have any available units?
4501 Fairway Drive N has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jupiter, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jupiter Rent Report.
What amenities does 4501 Fairway Drive N have?
Some of 4501 Fairway Drive N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4501 Fairway Drive N currently offering any rent specials?
4501 Fairway Drive N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4501 Fairway Drive N pet-friendly?
No, 4501 Fairway Drive N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jupiter.
Does 4501 Fairway Drive N offer parking?
Yes, 4501 Fairway Drive N does offer parking.
Does 4501 Fairway Drive N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4501 Fairway Drive N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4501 Fairway Drive N have a pool?
No, 4501 Fairway Drive N does not have a pool.
Does 4501 Fairway Drive N have accessible units?
No, 4501 Fairway Drive N does not have accessible units.
Does 4501 Fairway Drive N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4501 Fairway Drive N has units with dishwashers.
