Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:01 PM

431 Jupiter Lakes Boulevard

431 Jupiter Lakes Boulevard · (561) 420-0640
Location

431 Jupiter Lakes Boulevard, Jupiter, FL 33458

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2127b · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
431 Jupiter Lakes Boulevard Apt #2127b, Jupiter, FL 33458 - 2 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed. In the heart of Jupiter; Fully Tiled Single Level Villa; New Kitchen; Newly Renovated Bathroom; Crown Molding; Full Size Washer & Dryer in the unit; Freshly Painted; Private Patio; 1 Dog up to 25 lbs with pet fee allowed (breed restrictions apply). Dwayne Barrett Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services (561)420-0640 Listing Courtesy Of Keller Williams Realty of PSL [ Published 14-Jun-20 / ID 3566729 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 431 Jupiter Lakes Boulevard have any available units?
431 Jupiter Lakes Boulevard has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jupiter, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jupiter Rent Report.
What amenities does 431 Jupiter Lakes Boulevard have?
Some of 431 Jupiter Lakes Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 431 Jupiter Lakes Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
431 Jupiter Lakes Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 431 Jupiter Lakes Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 431 Jupiter Lakes Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 431 Jupiter Lakes Boulevard offer parking?
No, 431 Jupiter Lakes Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 431 Jupiter Lakes Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 431 Jupiter Lakes Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 431 Jupiter Lakes Boulevard have a pool?
No, 431 Jupiter Lakes Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 431 Jupiter Lakes Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 431 Jupiter Lakes Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 431 Jupiter Lakes Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 431 Jupiter Lakes Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
