Jupiter, FL
3232 South Caroline Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:52 AM

3232 South Caroline Drive

3232 South Caroline Drive · (561) 440-3830
Location

3232 South Caroline Drive, Jupiter, FL 33458
Mallory Creek

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1601 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3232 South Caroline Drive, Jupiter, FL 33458 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 06/29/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Annual Lease Gorgeous end unit townhome in Mallory Creek at Abacoa. Tiled living areas, upgraded cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite counters throughout. Hurry on this one! For a Private Showing Call Palm Beach County Home Pros 561-440-3830 or Email us and we will send you details ask4ferguson@gmail.com Not List Agent, Not List Agent Courtesy of Highlight RE Move in Requirements: Credit Check First/Last/Security to move in [ Published 15-Jul-20 / ID 3605268 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3232 South Caroline Drive have any available units?
3232 South Caroline Drive has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jupiter, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jupiter Rent Report.
What amenities does 3232 South Caroline Drive have?
Some of 3232 South Caroline Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3232 South Caroline Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3232 South Caroline Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3232 South Caroline Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3232 South Caroline Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3232 South Caroline Drive offer parking?
No, 3232 South Caroline Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3232 South Caroline Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3232 South Caroline Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3232 South Caroline Drive have a pool?
No, 3232 South Caroline Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3232 South Caroline Drive have accessible units?
No, 3232 South Caroline Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3232 South Caroline Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3232 South Caroline Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
