Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

2977 E Community Drive

2977 East Community Drive · (561) 676-6455
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2977 East Community Drive, Jupiter, FL 33458
Martinique

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $2450 · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1670 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
*Martinique*Abacoa*Gym*Wood Floors* - Property Id: 274912

Beautifully upgraded townhome in Martinique, Abacoa! Wood floors, stainless steel appliances, beautiful tiled backsplash, newer large capacity washer/dryer, pocket doors, finished closets, tons of storage, central vac, balcony off master, under cabinet lighting.
Tree-lined streets, community pool and fitness center, walk or bike ride to shopping, dining, nature trails, A-rated schools, and minutes to beautiful beaches, I95 and Turnpike!

Call, text or email Kelli for showings. 561-676-6455

Kelli Dreier, Esq.
Broker
Prestige Properties Group

Courtesy of McAlister Properties.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274912
Property Id 274912

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5760856)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2977 E Community Drive have any available units?
2977 E Community Drive has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jupiter, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jupiter Rent Report.
What amenities does 2977 E Community Drive have?
Some of 2977 E Community Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2977 E Community Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2977 E Community Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2977 E Community Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2977 E Community Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jupiter.
Does 2977 E Community Drive offer parking?
No, 2977 E Community Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2977 E Community Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2977 E Community Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2977 E Community Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2977 E Community Drive has a pool.
Does 2977 E Community Drive have accessible units?
No, 2977 E Community Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2977 E Community Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2977 E Community Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
