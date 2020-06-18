2977 E Community Drive

Amenities
*Martinique*Abacoa*Gym*Wood Floors* - Property Id: 274912
Beautifully upgraded townhome in Martinique, Abacoa! Wood floors, stainless steel appliances, beautiful tiled backsplash, newer large capacity washer/dryer, pocket doors, finished closets, tons of storage, central vac, balcony off master, under cabinet lighting.
Tree-lined streets, community pool and fitness center, walk or bike ride to shopping, dining, nature trails, A-rated schools, and minutes to beautiful beaches, I95 and Turnpike!
Call, text or email Kelli for showings. 561-676-6455
Kelli Dreier, Esq.
Broker
Prestige Properties Group
Courtesy of McAlister Properties.
No Pets Allowed
