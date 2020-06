Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard internet access

Excellent location on preserve with Southern exposure. Drop Dead Gorgeous updated with no expense spared. All brand new everything! Freshly painted and new furniture. New kitchen and baths. Private courtyard with preserve views. Upgraded wifi and first $100 electric included in rent. Small good pet welcome with $250 pet fee. First $100 electric and wifi included in monthly fee. Application as attachment to this Listing Must Accompany all Contract to Lease forms. Credit/Background Report on Tenant must be performed by Listing Office at a cost of $50.00 per each person over 18. Mandatory 13% sales tax on all leases 6 months or Less. Exit cleaning fee $200.00 & JLR Processing Fee of $75.00 required.