189 Moccasin Trail N

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated ONE STORY Townhouse, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, Vaulted Ceilings, MOVE IN READY! Centrally located in Jupiter near lots of amenities. NEW updated KITCHEN with STAINLESS Appliances, Deep Sink, Cabinets, NEW wood look flooring throughout entire living area, Freshly Painted, Updated Bathrooms. Large Master Bedroom, walk-in closet & ensuite FULL Bathroom. Enjoy outdoor living; screened patio and large side yard. Covered screen patio entry and or from 1 CAR GARAGE plus 2 parking spots. INCLUDES: Washer & Dryer, Trash, Sewer, Lawn Care & BASIC CABLE. Minutes drive to: Beaches, Shopping, Dining, Parks, Golf, Abacoa Town Center, near I95, Turnpike, and of course our A-Rated Jupiter Schools! NO PETS, NO SMOKING, GOOD CREDIT, PLEASE. CALL NOW to schedule your private showing.