Jupiter, FL
18835 Cassine Holly Ct
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:13 PM

18835 Cassine Holly Ct

18835 Cassine Holy Court · (954) 546-2079
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18835 Cassine Holy Court, Jupiter, FL 33458
Shores

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $2575 · Avail. now

$2,575

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1846 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The front exterior features a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a shaded lawn that wraps around to the backyard, where you will find a large covered patio and lots of outdoor space, perfect for entertaining and enjoying beautiful days in the sun. The interior is spacious and open, lined with low-maintenance flooring, the master bath is complete with a modern shower, a garden tub, and a dual vanity sink, and the kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a large breakfast bar.

(RLNE5917382)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18835 Cassine Holly Ct have any available units?
18835 Cassine Holly Ct has a unit available for $2,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jupiter, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jupiter Rent Report.
What amenities does 18835 Cassine Holly Ct have?
Some of 18835 Cassine Holly Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18835 Cassine Holly Ct currently offering any rent specials?
18835 Cassine Holly Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18835 Cassine Holly Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 18835 Cassine Holly Ct is pet friendly.
Does 18835 Cassine Holly Ct offer parking?
Yes, 18835 Cassine Holly Ct offers parking.
Does 18835 Cassine Holly Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18835 Cassine Holly Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18835 Cassine Holly Ct have a pool?
No, 18835 Cassine Holly Ct does not have a pool.
Does 18835 Cassine Holly Ct have accessible units?
No, 18835 Cassine Holly Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 18835 Cassine Holly Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18835 Cassine Holly Ct has units with dishwashers.
