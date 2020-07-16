18835 Cassine Holly Ct

Amenities
The front exterior features a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a shaded lawn that wraps around to the backyard, where you will find a large covered patio and lots of outdoor space, perfect for entertaining and enjoying beautiful days in the sun. The interior is spacious and open, lined with low-maintenance flooring, the master bath is complete with a modern shower, a garden tub, and a dual vanity sink, and the kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and a large breakfast bar.
(RLNE5917382)