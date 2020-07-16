121 Seagrape Drive 204

Amenities
Unit 204 Available 08/01/20 *Botanica*Jupiter* - Property Id: 308570
Wonderful townhome in Botanica in Jupiter!
Three bedrooms, all on one level, kitchen open to living area, granite kitchen countertops, light and bright, french doors to balcony, one car garage.
New a/c, water and basic cable included. Community is surrounded by nature preserves and lakes, community pool, walking trails, tennis courts, playground, walk to restaurants, Publix, Starbucks. Minutes to Jupiter schools, shopping, dining, beautiful beaches, I95 and Turnpike.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/121-seagrape-drive-jupiter-fl-unit-204/308570
