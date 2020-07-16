121 Seagrape Drive 204

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage tennis court

Unit 204 Available 08/01/20 *Botanica*Jupiter* - Property Id: 308570



Wonderful townhome in Botanica in Jupiter!

Three bedrooms, all on one level, kitchen open to living area, granite kitchen countertops, light and bright, french doors to balcony, one car garage.

New a/c, water and basic cable included. Community is surrounded by nature preserves and lakes, community pool, walking trails, tennis courts, playground, walk to restaurants, Publix, Starbucks. Minutes to Jupiter schools, shopping, dining, beautiful beaches, I95 and Turnpike.

