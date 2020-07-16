All apartments in Jupiter
121 Seagrape Drive 204
121 Seagrape Drive 204

121 Seagrape Drive · (561) 676-6455
121 Seagrape Drive, Jupiter, FL 33458
3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 204 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1670 sqft

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Unit 204 Available 08/01/20 *Botanica*Jupiter* - Property Id: 308570

Wonderful townhome in Botanica in Jupiter!
Three bedrooms, all on one level, kitchen open to living area, granite kitchen countertops, light and bright, french doors to balcony, one car garage.
New a/c, water and basic cable included. Community is surrounded by nature preserves and lakes, community pool, walking trails, tennis courts, playground, walk to restaurants, Publix, Starbucks. Minutes to Jupiter schools, shopping, dining, beautiful beaches, I95 and Turnpike.
Property Id 308570

(RLNE5950197)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Seagrape Drive 204 have any available units?
121 Seagrape Drive 204 has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jupiter, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jupiter Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 Seagrape Drive 204 have?
Some of 121 Seagrape Drive 204's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Seagrape Drive 204 currently offering any rent specials?
121 Seagrape Drive 204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Seagrape Drive 204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 121 Seagrape Drive 204 is pet friendly.
Does 121 Seagrape Drive 204 offer parking?
Yes, 121 Seagrape Drive 204 offers parking.
Does 121 Seagrape Drive 204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 Seagrape Drive 204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Seagrape Drive 204 have a pool?
Yes, 121 Seagrape Drive 204 has a pool.
Does 121 Seagrape Drive 204 have accessible units?
No, 121 Seagrape Drive 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Seagrape Drive 204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 Seagrape Drive 204 does not have units with dishwashers.
