1172 Dakota Drive, Jupiter, FL 33458 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. Annual Lease End Unit Key West Style in Mallory Creek. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms & 1-car garage, add'l parking on driveway, all impact windows & doors, freshly painted, hi-speed internet & cable, tiles on 1st fl., newer carpet stairs & bedrooms, plantation shutters throughout, bright, cheery townhome on beautiful tree-lined street. Contemporary elegant kitchen featuring 42'' cabinets, beautiful quartz counters w/stainless steel applicances. Jumbo washer & dryers, utility sink. Home shows like new. Near A rated schools, walk to downtown Abacoa-greart restaurants, near shopping, golfing, beautiful beaches and Roger Dean Stadium & so much more! Fabulous amenities - community pool, clubhouse, large exercise room, tennis, basketball courts. Owner may consider 1 dog case-by-case, full background For a Private Showing Call Palm Beach County Home Pros 561-440-3830 or Email us and we will send you details ask4ferguson@gmail.com Not List Agent, Courtesy of Premier Brokers International Move in Requirements: Credit Check First/Last/Security to move in [ Published 14-Jun-20 / ID 3566374 ]