Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:01 PM

1172 Dakota Drive

1172 Dakota Drive · (561) 440-3830
Location

1172 Dakota Drive, Jupiter, FL 33458
Mallory Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1601 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
1172 Dakota Drive, Jupiter, FL 33458 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. Annual Lease End Unit Key West Style in Mallory Creek. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms & 1-car garage, add'l parking on driveway, all impact windows & doors, freshly painted, hi-speed internet & cable, tiles on 1st fl., newer carpet stairs & bedrooms, plantation shutters throughout, bright, cheery townhome on beautiful tree-lined street. Contemporary elegant kitchen featuring 42'' cabinets, beautiful quartz counters w/stainless steel applicances. Jumbo washer & dryers, utility sink. Home shows like new. Near A rated schools, walk to downtown Abacoa-greart restaurants, near shopping, golfing, beautiful beaches and Roger Dean Stadium & so much more! Fabulous amenities - community pool, clubhouse, large exercise room, tennis, basketball courts. Owner may consider 1 dog case-by-case, full background For a Private Showing Call Palm Beach County Home Pros 561-440-3830 or Email us and we will send you details ask4ferguson@gmail.com Not List Agent, Courtesy of Premier Brokers International Move in Requirements: Credit Check First/Last/Security to move in [ Published 14-Jun-20 / ID 3566374 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1172 Dakota Drive have any available units?
1172 Dakota Drive has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jupiter, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jupiter Rent Report.
What amenities does 1172 Dakota Drive have?
Some of 1172 Dakota Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1172 Dakota Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1172 Dakota Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1172 Dakota Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1172 Dakota Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1172 Dakota Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1172 Dakota Drive does offer parking.
Does 1172 Dakota Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1172 Dakota Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1172 Dakota Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1172 Dakota Drive has a pool.
Does 1172 Dakota Drive have accessible units?
No, 1172 Dakota Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1172 Dakota Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1172 Dakota Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
