All apartments in Jupiter
Find more places like 107 Leather Leaf Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jupiter, FL
/
107 Leather Leaf Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

107 Leather Leaf Drive

107 Leather Leaf Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jupiter
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

107 Leather Leaf Drive, Jupiter, FL 33458
Botanica

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Leather Leaf Drive have any available units?
107 Leather Leaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jupiter, FL.
How much is rent in Jupiter, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jupiter Rent Report.
What amenities does 107 Leather Leaf Drive have?
Some of 107 Leather Leaf Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Leather Leaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
107 Leather Leaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Leather Leaf Drive pet-friendly?
No, 107 Leather Leaf Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jupiter.
Does 107 Leather Leaf Drive offer parking?
Yes, 107 Leather Leaf Drive offers parking.
Does 107 Leather Leaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 107 Leather Leaf Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Leather Leaf Drive have a pool?
No, 107 Leather Leaf Drive does not have a pool.
Does 107 Leather Leaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 107 Leather Leaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Leather Leaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 Leather Leaf Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Sophia
863 University Blvd
Jupiter, FL 33458
Jupiter Ilse
6705 Mallards Cove Rd
Jupiter, FL 33458
Barcelona Jupiter
111 Sierra Dr
Jupiter, FL 32054
Jupiter Cove
17873 Thelma Ave
Jupiter, FL 33458
Riverwalk Pointe
1044 S US Hwy 1
Jupiter, FL 33477
Floresta
400 Via Royale
Jupiter, FL 33458

Similar Pages

Jupiter 1 BedroomsJupiter 2 Bedrooms
Jupiter Apartments with BalconiesJupiter Dog Friendly Apartments
Jupiter Pet Friendly PlacesPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FL
Pompano Beach, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLLake Worth, FL
Royal Palm Beach, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFort Pierce, FLOakland Park, FLPalm Springs, FLWilton Manors, FLRiviera Beach, FLLantana, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleEverglades University
Florida Atlantic University