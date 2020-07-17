Rent Calculator
All apartments in Jupiter
Find more places like 107 Leather Leaf Drive.
Home
/
Jupiter, FL
/
107 Leather Leaf Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM
1 of 38
107 Leather Leaf Drive
107 Leather Leaf Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
107 Leather Leaf Drive, Jupiter, FL 33458
Botanica
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 107 Leather Leaf Drive have any available units?
107 Leather Leaf Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jupiter, FL
.
How much is rent in Jupiter, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jupiter Rent Report
.
What amenities does 107 Leather Leaf Drive have?
Some of 107 Leather Leaf Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 107 Leather Leaf Drive currently offering any rent specials?
107 Leather Leaf Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Leather Leaf Drive pet-friendly?
No, 107 Leather Leaf Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jupiter
.
Does 107 Leather Leaf Drive offer parking?
Yes, 107 Leather Leaf Drive offers parking.
Does 107 Leather Leaf Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 107 Leather Leaf Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Leather Leaf Drive have a pool?
No, 107 Leather Leaf Drive does not have a pool.
Does 107 Leather Leaf Drive have accessible units?
No, 107 Leather Leaf Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Leather Leaf Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 Leather Leaf Drive has units with dishwashers.
