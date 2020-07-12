Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:46 PM

297 Apartments for rent in Jupiter Farms, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Jupiter Farms apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
18851 138th Street
18851 138th Way North, Jupiter Farms, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2177 sqft
Custom Log Cabin - Property Id: 278052 Custom 3 bed/2 bath/2 car garage log cabin on over 5 acres with full wrap around porch located in Jupiter Farms. Available for monthly up to 6 month lease term. Ceder lined closets in all bedrooms.

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Jupiter Farms
12125 Sandy Run Road
12125 Sandy Run Road, Jupiter Farms, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,745
1675 sqft
Nice 1 story home located in Jupiter Farms and close to all types of activities in northern Palm Beach County.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Jupiter Farms
17137 131st Terrace N
17137 131st Terrace North, Jupiter Farms, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
2100 sqft
Beautiful & private 1.5 acre lot, no HOA, very large swimming pool, beautiful finishes with new appliances. Very safe area, enormous detached garage, bring your boats or RV! Electric gate to enter the property. Call the listing agent today.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Jupiter Farms
17576 Bridle Court
17576 Bridle Court, Jupiter Farms, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1200 sqft
Stunning new construction 1200 sq ft GUESTHOUSE. This home features an open floorplan with one bedroom and one bath, a chef's kitchen and newer appliances.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Jupiter Farms
12168 Sandy Run Road
12168 Sandy Run Road, Jupiter Farms, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2483 sqft
Enjoy Florida Living At It's Finest! This Spectacular Fully Furnished 3 Bed 2 Bath Pool Home Is Unique To All Other Properties Currently On The Market! Water, Cable/Internet, Lawn Care, Pool Service Included! Electric Up to $250 Included Per Month!

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Jupiter Farms
13194 169th Ct N
13194 169th Court North, Jupiter Farms, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
Gorgeous partially furnished 4 bedroom 3 bathroom on almost 1.2 acres land in Jupiter Farms. It is a "pool house" and is available for one year lease. Hardwood floors and tiles throughout. High ceiling and a fantastic floor plan.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
7 Units Available
Jupiter Ilse
6705 Mallards Cove Rd, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
867 sqft
A stunning community that's near I-95 and the Florida Turnpike. Many apartments feature lake views. On-site pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments offer screened in balconies. Luxury amenities near shopping and entertainment.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
81 Units Available
Vintage
The Sophia
863 University Blvd, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
1382 sqft
Luxurious, recently renovated units with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include 24-hour gym and concierge. Across the street from Roger Dean Stadium. Less than a mile from the shops at Abacoa Plaza.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
32 Units Available
Mirasol
San Merano at Mirasol
100 Portofino Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,596
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,837
1496 sqft
Pet-friendly and spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom luxury homes adjacent to The Country Club at Mirasol. Choose floor plans with 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, hardwood-style flooring, private access, private patio/balcony, attached/detached garages. Enjoy gym, pool.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
2 Units Available
Jupiter Cove
17873 Thelma Ave, Jupiter, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,161
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Jupiter Cove Apartments offers many advantages over the competition, making our community one of the desirable and affordable communities in Jupiter. Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments were designed to maximize your space.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
3 Units Available
Gables
Floresta
400 Via Royale, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,420
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1396 sqft
Enjoy the convenient property amenities, including a business center, basketball court and clubhouse. Apartment amenities include central air conditioning, heat and large closets. Close to I-95 and Jupiter Beach Park.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Island at Abacoa
199 Barbados Drive
199 Barbados Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2038 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Come live in this rarely available, pet friendly, corner lot home in the popular Island at Abacoa! Sunny living and dining space, den/office, eat-in kitchen with granite counter tops and S/S appliances, laundry room,

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
5119 Artesa Way S
5119 Artesa Way W, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2204 sqft
SLEEK, MODERN, UPGRADED | 5119 Artesa Way in Cielo of Palm Beach Gardens is a one-of-a-kind two-story townhouse and the perfect furnished home for you and your family! Fully renovated and upgraded in 2017, this three bedroom townhouse is spectacular

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Indian Creek
189 Moccasin Trl N
189 Moccasin Trail North, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1188 sqft
FULLY UPDATED JUPITER TOWNHOUSE 2-2-1 - Property Id: 247870 Beautifully updated ONE STORY Townhouse, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, 1 Car Garage, Vaulted Ceilings, OPEN FLOOR PLAN, THAT IS MOVE IN READY! Centrally located in Jupiter near lots of

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Hamptons
146 Hampton Circle
146 Hampton Circle, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1975 sqft
This is a beautiful DiVosta built 1-story 3BR/2BA/2CG single family home in the highly desirable neighborhood in Jupiter.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Town Center
4822 Chancellor Dr. 12
4822 Chancellor Drive, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
596 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 12 Available 08/01/20 Charming 1bed/1bath For Rent Starting 8/1-Abacoa! - Property Id: 311145 Charming 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo located in the desirable Village at Abacoa! Newer carpet in bedroom, tile in living area, and plenty of light!!

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Tuscany
115 San Remo Drive
115 San Remo Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1777 sqft
A rare opportunity to lease a single family pool home in the quaint community of Tuscany in Abacoa.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Riverwalk
6222 Riverwalk Lane
6222 Riverwalk Lane, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1176 sqft
A pet Friendly 2 Bed 2 1/2 bath townhome in the desirable Riverwalk waterfront community, amenities include 3 swimming pools, basketball courts, playground, Bocce Ball, Pickle Ball, Badminton, Horse Shoes, Racquetball, Community docks, and a boat

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1073 Faulkner Terrace
1073 Faulkner Terrace, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
860 sqft
This lovely one bedroom apartment with one car garage is located in Alton, in the heart of Palmbeachgardens, close to restaurants and shops. Club house features pool, gym, ball court....Utility is included

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Cinquez Park
17735 Carver Avenue
17735 Carver Avenue, Jupiter, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2033 sqft
Gorgeous ''like new'' Key West style home in the heart of Jupiter. Fine Finishes include wood tile flooring, white shaker kitchen, vaulted ceilings, master en-suite with freestanding tub. Large backyard that boasts plenty of room for activities.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Jupiter Village
169 Greentree Circle
169 Greentree Circle, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1152 sqft
Stunning single family home located in the heart of Jupiter near all the action. No detail or expense has been overlooked.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Eastpointe
13345 Cross Pointe Drive
13345 Crosspointe Dr, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1748 sqft
Lovely furnished updated 3/2 home in Eastpointe. Open floor plan with European kitchen with lake views. Wood floors throughout. Golf cart included! Come live the Eastpointe lifestyle and enjoy 2 golf courses, club house and tennis.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Hamptons
162 Hampton Place
162 Hampton Place, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1975 sqft
Great opportunity to live in a centrally located well maintained community with great schools. 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath Pool Home ready to move right in.

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Eastpointe
13252 Sand Grouse Court
13252 Sand Grouse Court, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1752 sqft
Lovely home with tile floorings through out. Foyer leads to a large living room with dining area and family room. Spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of natural light and granite counter tops. Master bedroom has nice sitting area and 2 walk-in closets.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Jupiter Farms, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Jupiter Farms apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

