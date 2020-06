Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool internet access

Enjoy Florida Living At It's Finest! This Spectacular Fully Furnished 3 Bed 2 Bath Pool Home Is Unique To All Other Properties Currently On The Market! Water, Cable/Internet, Lawn Care, Pool Service Included! Electric Up to $250 Included Per Month! You Even Have A Pond In Your Own Backyard! Room For Your Boat Or RV! This Is A One Of A Kind Home That You Will Not Want To Pass Up!