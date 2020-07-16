All apartments in Jensen Beach
Jensen Beach, FL
3750 NW Royal Oak Drive
3750 NW Royal Oak Drive

3750 Northwest Royal Oak Drive · (772) 341-0608
Location

3750 Northwest Royal Oak Drive, Jensen Beach, FL 34957

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1556 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Welcome to the Jensen Beach Country Club! 2BR/2BA/2CA pool home with den. Home features wood-look floors, an eat-in kitchen with nook, granite counters, walk-in closet in master suite, and more! Screen-enclosed pool includes hot tub, covered patio area, and lots of trees for privacy! Gated community in the heart of Jensen Beach offers daytime guard, clubhouse with restaurant and bar, golf shop, 6 tennis courts, 3 heated pools, and pay-and-play non-membership golf! Wonderful location close to dining, shopping, and area beaches!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3750 NW Royal Oak Drive have any available units?
3750 NW Royal Oak Drive has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3750 NW Royal Oak Drive have?
Some of 3750 NW Royal Oak Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3750 NW Royal Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3750 NW Royal Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3750 NW Royal Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3750 NW Royal Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jensen Beach.
Does 3750 NW Royal Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3750 NW Royal Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 3750 NW Royal Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3750 NW Royal Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3750 NW Royal Oak Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3750 NW Royal Oak Drive has a pool.
Does 3750 NW Royal Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 3750 NW Royal Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3750 NW Royal Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3750 NW Royal Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3750 NW Royal Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3750 NW Royal Oak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
