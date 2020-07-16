3750 NW Royal Oak Drive

Amenities

Welcome to the Jensen Beach Country Club! 2BR/2BA/2CA pool home with den. Home features wood-look floors, an eat-in kitchen with nook, granite counters, walk-in closet in master suite, and more! Screen-enclosed pool includes hot tub, covered patio area, and lots of trees for privacy! Gated community in the heart of Jensen Beach offers daytime guard, clubhouse with restaurant and bar, golf shop, 6 tennis courts, 3 heated pools, and pay-and-play non-membership golf! Wonderful location close to dining, shopping, and area beaches!