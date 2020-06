2190 NE Rustic Way

Amenities

GREAT PLACE TO CALL HOME IN QUAINT JENSEN BEACH, FLORIDA! 2 BEDROOM / 1 BATH, 1/2 DUPLEX, SIDE BY SIDE, WITH BONUS ROOM THAT CAN BE USED AS A FAMILY ROOM, BEDROOM, MAN-CAVE, OFFICE OR HOBBY ROOM. GRANITE KITCHEN, BEAUTIFUL BACK SPLASH, LAUNDRY ROOM W/WASHER & DRYER. NICE SIZE BACK YARD. OFF STREET PARKING. JUST MINUTES TO THE BEACH, PARKS, BOAT RAMPS, INTRACOASTAL, SHOPPING, FRESH PRODUCE & SEAFOOD MARKETS, TREASURE COAST MALL, THEATER, DINING. CLOSE PROXIMITY TO STUART. MARTIN COUNTY SCHOOLS. BEAUTIFUL SUNRISES. (Available 05/06/20) THE HOME WILL BE FRESHLY PAINTED BEFORE MOVE IN. Lawn Care & Renters Insurance is the responsibility of the tenant. Won't Last! Call or text now! WELCOME HOME!