All apartments in Jensen Beach
Find more places like 1 st ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jensen Beach, FL
/
1 st ct
Last updated May 8 2020 at 8:45 AM

1 st ct

1 St Ct · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jensen Beach
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1 St Ct, Jensen Beach, FL 34957

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Report This Listing

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.

At The Niche, you will experience luxury living at affordable prices designed for todays busy student. Located just 2 miles from the University of Florida, on 3 interior RTS bus routes, The Niche sets the stage for your ideal student lifestyle.The Niche is conveniently located on Archer Road, just a 5 minute drive from all of the brand new Butler Plaza development, giving you easy access to college favorites like Target, Trader Joes, 2 Publix stores, Whole Foods and countless restaurants and retail stores.

PackageReceiving

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 st ct have any available units?
1 st ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jensen Beach, FL.
Is 1 st ct currently offering any rent specials?
1 st ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 st ct pet-friendly?
No, 1 st ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jensen Beach.
Does 1 st ct offer parking?
No, 1 st ct does not offer parking.
Does 1 st ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 st ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 st ct have a pool?
No, 1 st ct does not have a pool.
Does 1 st ct have accessible units?
No, 1 st ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1 st ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 st ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 st ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 st ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1 st ct?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arium Jensen Beach
1010 NW Fresco Way
Jensen Beach, FL 34957

Similar Pages

Jensen Beach 1 BedroomsJensen Beach 2 Bedrooms
Jensen Beach Apartments with GymJensen Beach Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Jensen Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

West Palm Beach, FLBoynton Beach, FLPalm Bay, FLPort St. Lucie, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLLake Worth, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FLPalm Springs, FLRiviera Beach, FL
Lantana, FLStuart, FLPalm Beach, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLLake Park, FLJuno Beach, FLSebastian, FLLakewood Park, FLFlorida Ridge, FLVero Beach South, FLGifford, FLSouth Beach, FL
Port Salerno, FLLake Belvedere Estates, FLHobe Sound, FLPalm City, FLMicco, FLJupiter Farms, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLNorth River Shores, FLHypoluxo, FLAtlantis, FLHutchinson Island South, FLThe Acreage, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Palm Beach Atlantic University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity