Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.



At The Niche, you will experience luxury living at affordable prices designed for todays busy student. Located just 2 miles from the University of Florida, on 3 interior RTS bus routes, The Niche sets the stage for your ideal student lifestyle.The Niche is conveniently located on Archer Road, just a 5 minute drive from all of the brand new Butler Plaza development, giving you easy access to college favorites like Target, Trader Joes, 2 Publix stores, Whole Foods and countless restaurants and retail stores.



