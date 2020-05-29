All apartments in Jasmine Estates
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

9847 Woodstock Lane

9847 Woodstock Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9847 Woodstock Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
The Lakes

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market. (*NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9847 Woodstock Lane have any available units?
9847 Woodstock Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jasmine Estates, FL.
Is 9847 Woodstock Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9847 Woodstock Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9847 Woodstock Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9847 Woodstock Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9847 Woodstock Lane offer parking?
No, 9847 Woodstock Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9847 Woodstock Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9847 Woodstock Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9847 Woodstock Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9847 Woodstock Lane has a pool.
Does 9847 Woodstock Lane have accessible units?
No, 9847 Woodstock Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9847 Woodstock Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9847 Woodstock Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9847 Woodstock Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9847 Woodstock Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

