Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home at with about 1100 SQFT. This property has a fenced in back yard with a very spacious kitchen and open floor plan. There are many ceiling fans throughout the home as well as being freshly painted. There is a walk in shower and plenty of storage space. No carpet in the home!!!!!!! Has laminate and linoleum, the garage is very spacious and is in a great neighborhood



9640 grey fox lane



(RLNE4869357)