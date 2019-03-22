All apartments in Jasmine Estates
Last updated March 22 2019 at 2:53 PM

9400 Glen Moor Lane

9400 Glen Moor Ln · No Longer Available
Location

9400 Glen Moor Ln, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
Embassy Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Don't miss out on this pool home!
Recent updates made to the home include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances, so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals, as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and stylish bathrooms are just as impressive. For even more appeal, back yard offers plenty of space for outdoor dining and family fun. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor.We invite you to visit our website and apply online, at www.msrenewal.com OR call our local office for more informaiton (813) 386-6478, ext. 1
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9400 Glen Moor Lane have any available units?
9400 Glen Moor Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jasmine Estates, FL.
Is 9400 Glen Moor Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9400 Glen Moor Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9400 Glen Moor Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9400 Glen Moor Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9400 Glen Moor Lane offer parking?
No, 9400 Glen Moor Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9400 Glen Moor Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9400 Glen Moor Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9400 Glen Moor Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9400 Glen Moor Lane has a pool.
Does 9400 Glen Moor Lane have accessible units?
No, 9400 Glen Moor Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9400 Glen Moor Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9400 Glen Moor Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9400 Glen Moor Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9400 Glen Moor Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

