Jasmine Estates, FL
9325 CRABTREE LANE
Last updated March 19 2019

9325 CRABTREE LANE

9325 Crabtree Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9325 Crabtree Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
Embassy Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Recently updated 3/1/1 home in Embassy Hills with fenced yard. Small pets ok.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 50
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9325 CRABTREE LANE have any available units?
9325 CRABTREE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jasmine Estates, FL.
What amenities does 9325 CRABTREE LANE have?
Some of 9325 CRABTREE LANE's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9325 CRABTREE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
9325 CRABTREE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9325 CRABTREE LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 9325 CRABTREE LANE is pet friendly.
Does 9325 CRABTREE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 9325 CRABTREE LANE offers parking.
Does 9325 CRABTREE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9325 CRABTREE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9325 CRABTREE LANE have a pool?
No, 9325 CRABTREE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 9325 CRABTREE LANE have accessible units?
No, 9325 CRABTREE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 9325 CRABTREE LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9325 CRABTREE LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9325 CRABTREE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9325 CRABTREE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

