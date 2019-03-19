Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jasmine Estates
Find more places like 9325 CRABTREE LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jasmine Estates, FL
/
9325 CRABTREE LANE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9325 CRABTREE LANE
9325 Crabtree Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jasmine Estates
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
9325 Crabtree Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
Embassy Hills
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Recently updated 3/1/1 home in Embassy Hills with fenced yard. Small pets ok.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
50
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9325 CRABTREE LANE have any available units?
9325 CRABTREE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jasmine Estates, FL
.
What amenities does 9325 CRABTREE LANE have?
Some of 9325 CRABTREE LANE's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9325 CRABTREE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
9325 CRABTREE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9325 CRABTREE LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 9325 CRABTREE LANE is pet friendly.
Does 9325 CRABTREE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 9325 CRABTREE LANE offers parking.
Does 9325 CRABTREE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9325 CRABTREE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9325 CRABTREE LANE have a pool?
No, 9325 CRABTREE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 9325 CRABTREE LANE have accessible units?
No, 9325 CRABTREE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 9325 CRABTREE LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9325 CRABTREE LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9325 CRABTREE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9325 CRABTREE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
50
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Jasmine Estates 2 Bedrooms
Jasmine Estates Apartments with Balcony
Jasmine Estates Apartments with Garage
Jasmine Estates Apartments with Pool
Jasmine Estates Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Lakeland, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FL
Plant City, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Lutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FL
Temple Terrace, FL
Tarpon Springs, FL
Seffner, FL
Redington Shores, FL
Belleair Bluffs, FL
South Brooksville, FL
Crystal River, FL
Greenbriar, FL
St. Pete Beach, FL
Cheval, FL
Feather Sound, FL
Treasure Island, FL
Mango, FL
Bayonet Point, FL
Safety Harbor, FL
Holiday, FL
Meadow Oaks, FL
Belleair, FL
Citrus Hills, FL
Progress Village, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Southern College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College