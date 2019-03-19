All apartments in Jasmine Estates
9321 Dresden Ln

Location

9321 Dresden Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
The Lakes

Amenities

air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home with a Split Floor Plan. Great central location in Port Richey. Clean and ready for Immediate Occupancy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9321 Dresden Ln have any available units?
9321 Dresden Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jasmine Estates, FL.
What amenities does 9321 Dresden Ln have?
Some of 9321 Dresden Ln's amenities include air conditioning, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9321 Dresden Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9321 Dresden Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9321 Dresden Ln pet-friendly?
No, 9321 Dresden Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jasmine Estates.
Does 9321 Dresden Ln offer parking?
No, 9321 Dresden Ln does not offer parking.
Does 9321 Dresden Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9321 Dresden Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9321 Dresden Ln have a pool?
No, 9321 Dresden Ln does not have a pool.
Does 9321 Dresden Ln have accessible units?
No, 9321 Dresden Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9321 Dresden Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 9321 Dresden Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9321 Dresden Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9321 Dresden Ln has units with air conditioning.
