All apartments in Jasmine Estates
Find more places like 9315 Sterling Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jasmine Estates, FL
/
9315 Sterling Lane
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM

9315 Sterling Lane

9315 Sterling Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jasmine Estates
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

9315 Sterling Ln, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
Embassy Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 2 Bed/1Bath Home- with Bonus Family Room!! - Open Floor Plan Separate Living/ Dining Area
Freshly Painted
Brand New Wood Flooring Throughout- NO CARPET!!
Large open Kitchen with all Matching Appliances and Decorative Back Splash
Family Room, Dining Room and all Bedrooms have Ceiling Fans
Bonus Family Room with Sliding Glass Doors that Lead to the Back Yard
Large Fenced-in Back Yard with concrete Patio to Relax on and Shed for Extra Storage
Front Porch is fenced in
Extended Driveway for Extra Parking
Washer/Dryer in the One Car Garage
Alarm System Hooked Up with ADP if tenants would like to get it in their name
Close to Parks, Shopping and Restaurants!

***Please read the commonly asked questions below, then call us for a tour (727) 505-6517***

When is the home available?

The home is available now! Lease must start within 15 days of application approval.

How much is the security deposit for the home?

It is usually equal to one months rent and is due within 24 hours of application approval.
The security deposit may be higher based upon credit/rental history.

How do I submit an application for this home?

You may fill out and submit an online application on our website, www.grgpropertymanagement.com
Applications are processed in order of receipt.

Is there an application fee?

Yes, there is a $40.00 application fee for each person aged 18 or over who will be residing in the home.
Once approved we require first months rent, security deposit and a tenant lease processing fee.

Do you accept pets? Are there restrictions or fees?

This is a pet friendly home. Breed restrictions apply. A $200 non-refundable pet fee covering up to 2 pets and a dog photo is required.

What are the requirements for the home?

We run a credit and criminal background check on all our applicants.
NO evictions, YES we do check.
No money owed to another landlord or apartment community for any reason.
Your monthly net income must be at least 2.5 times the rent amount.
You must have verifiable income.
You must have good rental history and good credit.
Sorry, no Section 8 and no smoking in the home.

Greenlee Realty Group is a Licensed Real Estate Brokerage

(RLNE4933889)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9315 Sterling Lane have any available units?
9315 Sterling Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jasmine Estates, FL.
What amenities does 9315 Sterling Lane have?
Some of 9315 Sterling Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9315 Sterling Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9315 Sterling Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9315 Sterling Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9315 Sterling Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9315 Sterling Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9315 Sterling Lane offers parking.
Does 9315 Sterling Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9315 Sterling Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9315 Sterling Lane have a pool?
No, 9315 Sterling Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9315 Sterling Lane have accessible units?
No, 9315 Sterling Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9315 Sterling Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9315 Sterling Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9315 Sterling Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9315 Sterling Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Jasmine Estates 2 BedroomsJasmine Estates Apartments with Balcony
Jasmine Estates Apartments with GarageJasmine Estates Apartments with Pool
Jasmine Estates Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FL
Plant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLSeffner, FLRedington Shores, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSouth Brooksville, FLCrystal River, FLGreenbriar, FL
St. Pete Beach, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBelleair, FLCitrus Hills, FLProgress Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College