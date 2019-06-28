9315 Sterling Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities alarm system parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 2 Bed/1Bath Home- with Bonus Family Room!! - Open Floor Plan Separate Living/ Dining Area

Freshly Painted

Brand New Wood Flooring Throughout- NO CARPET!!

Large open Kitchen with all Matching Appliances and Decorative Back Splash

Family Room, Dining Room and all Bedrooms have Ceiling Fans

Bonus Family Room with Sliding Glass Doors that Lead to the Back Yard

Large Fenced-in Back Yard with concrete Patio to Relax on and Shed for Extra Storage

Front Porch is fenced in

Extended Driveway for Extra Parking

Washer/Dryer in the One Car Garage

Alarm System Hooked Up with ADP if tenants would like to get it in their name

Close to Parks, Shopping and Restaurants!



***Please read the commonly asked questions below, then call us for a tour (727) 505-6517***



When is the home available?



The home is available now! Lease must start within 15 days of application approval.



How much is the security deposit for the home?



It is usually equal to one months rent and is due within 24 hours of application approval.

The security deposit may be higher based upon credit/rental history.



How do I submit an application for this home?



You may fill out and submit an online application on our website, www.grgpropertymanagement.com

Applications are processed in order of receipt.



Is there an application fee?



Yes, there is a $40.00 application fee for each person aged 18 or over who will be residing in the home.

Once approved we require first months rent, security deposit and a tenant lease processing fee.



Do you accept pets? Are there restrictions or fees?



This is a pet friendly home. Breed restrictions apply. A $200 non-refundable pet fee covering up to 2 pets and a dog photo is required.



What are the requirements for the home?



We run a credit and criminal background check on all our applicants.

NO evictions, YES we do check.

No money owed to another landlord or apartment community for any reason.

Your monthly net income must be at least 2.5 times the rent amount.

You must have verifiable income.

You must have good rental history and good credit.

Sorry, no Section 8 and no smoking in the home.



Greenlee Realty Group is a Licensed Real Estate Brokerage



(RLNE4933889)