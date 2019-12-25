All apartments in Jasmine Estates
Jasmine Estates, FL
9306 PEGASUS AVENUE
Last updated December 25 2019 at 2:30 PM

9306 PEGASUS AVENUE

9306 Pegasus Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9306 Pegasus Avenue, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
Holiday Hill

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Centrally located 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 car garage home with plenty of space. All tile flooring throughout and remodeled bathrooms surround a very large open floor plan. Island kitchen that over looks living room with lots of natural light. This very large corner lot also features a large storage shed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9306 PEGASUS AVENUE have any available units?
9306 PEGASUS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jasmine Estates, FL.
What amenities does 9306 PEGASUS AVENUE have?
Some of 9306 PEGASUS AVENUE's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9306 PEGASUS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
9306 PEGASUS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9306 PEGASUS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 9306 PEGASUS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jasmine Estates.
Does 9306 PEGASUS AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 9306 PEGASUS AVENUE offers parking.
Does 9306 PEGASUS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9306 PEGASUS AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9306 PEGASUS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 9306 PEGASUS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 9306 PEGASUS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 9306 PEGASUS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 9306 PEGASUS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9306 PEGASUS AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9306 PEGASUS AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9306 PEGASUS AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

