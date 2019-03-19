All apartments in Jasmine Estates
Find more places like 9202 Suffolk Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jasmine Estates, FL
/
9202 Suffolk Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9202 Suffolk Lane

9202 Suffolk Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jasmine Estates
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

9202 Suffolk Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
Regency Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Bed/2 Bath- Single Family Home with a Bonus Room!! - Open Floor Plan
Fresh Paint Throughout the Home
Bonus Room
Kitchen has Ample Cabinet Space
Screened Lanai
One Car Garage
Oversized Driveway for Extra Parking
Corner Lot

***Please read the commonly asked questions below, then call us for a tour (727) 505-6517***

When is the home available?

The home is available now! Lease must start within 15 days of application approval. First full months rent due at that time.

How much is the security deposit for the home?

It usually is equal to one months rent and is due within 24 hours of application approval.
The security deposit may be higher based upon credit/rental history.

How do I submit an application for this home?

You may fill out and submit an online application on our website,www.grgpropertymanagement.com under the properties for rent tab. Applications are processed in order of receipt.

Is there an application fee?

Yes, there is a $40.00 application fee for each person aged 18 or over who will be residing in the home.

Do you accept pets? Are there restrictions or fees?

This is a pet friendly home. Yes, we have breed restrictions. A $200 non-refundable pet fee covering up to 2 pets and a dog photo is required.

What are the requirements for the home?

We run a credit and criminal background check on all our applicants.
NO evictions, YES we do check.
No money owed to another landlord or apartment community for any reason.
Your monthly net income must be at least 2.5 times the rent amount.
You must have verifiable income.
You must have good rental history and good credit.
Sorry, no Section 8 and no smoking in the home.

Greenlee Realty Group is a licensed Real Estate brokerage.

(RLNE3824259)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9202 Suffolk Lane have any available units?
9202 Suffolk Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jasmine Estates, FL.
Is 9202 Suffolk Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9202 Suffolk Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9202 Suffolk Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9202 Suffolk Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9202 Suffolk Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9202 Suffolk Lane offers parking.
Does 9202 Suffolk Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9202 Suffolk Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9202 Suffolk Lane have a pool?
No, 9202 Suffolk Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9202 Suffolk Lane have accessible units?
No, 9202 Suffolk Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9202 Suffolk Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9202 Suffolk Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9202 Suffolk Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9202 Suffolk Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Jasmine Estates 2 BedroomsJasmine Estates Apartments with Balcony
Jasmine Estates Apartments with GarageJasmine Estates Apartments with Pool
Jasmine Estates Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FL
Plant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLSeffner, FLRedington Shores, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSouth Brooksville, FLCrystal River, FLGreenbriar, FL
St. Pete Beach, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBelleair, FLCitrus Hills, FLProgress Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College