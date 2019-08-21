Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jasmine Estates, FL
/
9141 Dresden Ln
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:23 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9141 Dresden Ln
9141 Dresden Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9141 Dresden Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
The Lakes
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4181478)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9141 Dresden Ln have any available units?
9141 Dresden Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jasmine Estates, FL
.
Is 9141 Dresden Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9141 Dresden Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9141 Dresden Ln pet-friendly?
No, 9141 Dresden Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jasmine Estates
.
Does 9141 Dresden Ln offer parking?
No, 9141 Dresden Ln does not offer parking.
Does 9141 Dresden Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9141 Dresden Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9141 Dresden Ln have a pool?
No, 9141 Dresden Ln does not have a pool.
Does 9141 Dresden Ln have accessible units?
No, 9141 Dresden Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9141 Dresden Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 9141 Dresden Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9141 Dresden Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 9141 Dresden Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
