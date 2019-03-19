9135 Hunt Club Ln

Amenities
Updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath Pool home in Regency Park area of Port Richey. Lawn and pool service are included in monthly rent!! New garage door and GDO. Come home to this stellar upgraded property. Home features large screened in pool area with separate patio area for BBQ'ing and lounging. Paved driveway and patio. Large paved front porch as well. Master bath features claw foot tub and dual antique vanities to accommodate busy early mornings!! Divided family room/Formal Dining room off of the pool are. Large eat in kitchen. Pets welcome. Schedule your showing today.