Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9135 Hunt Club Ln

9135 Hunt Club Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9135 Hunt Club Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
Regency Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath Pool home in Regency Park area of Port Richey. Lawn and pool service are included in monthly rent!! New garage door and GDO. Come home to this stellar upgraded property. Home features large screened in pool area with separate patio area for BBQ'ing and lounging. Paved driveway and patio. Large paved front porch as well. Master bath features claw foot tub and dual antique vanities to accommodate busy early mornings!! Divided family room/Formal Dining room off of the pool are. Large eat in kitchen. Pets welcome. Schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9135 Hunt Club Ln have any available units?
9135 Hunt Club Ln doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 9135 Hunt Club Ln have?
Some of 9135 Hunt Club Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9135 Hunt Club Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9135 Hunt Club Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9135 Hunt Club Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 9135 Hunt Club Ln is pet friendly.
Does 9135 Hunt Club Ln offer parking?
Yes, 9135 Hunt Club Ln offers parking.
Does 9135 Hunt Club Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9135 Hunt Club Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9135 Hunt Club Ln have a pool?
Yes, 9135 Hunt Club Ln has a pool.
Does 9135 Hunt Club Ln have accessible units?
No, 9135 Hunt Club Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9135 Hunt Club Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9135 Hunt Club Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 9135 Hunt Club Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9135 Hunt Club Ln has units with air conditioning.
