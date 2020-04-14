All apartments in Jasmine Estates
Last updated April 14 2020 at 6:15 PM

9130 Unicorn Avenue

9130 Unicorn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9130 Unicorn Avenue, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
Holiday Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1556154

This gorgeous home features tons of natural light and a wide open floorplan. It sits in a quite neighborhood with lots of shopping nearby. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. Standard utility services provided, service costs are due as a monthly charge in addition to the rent. If this property is in an HOA, approval to move in may be subject to separate HOA application and application fee's.
|Amenities: Dogs ok,Cats ok
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9130 Unicorn Avenue have any available units?
9130 Unicorn Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jasmine Estates, FL.
Is 9130 Unicorn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9130 Unicorn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9130 Unicorn Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9130 Unicorn Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9130 Unicorn Avenue offer parking?
No, 9130 Unicorn Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9130 Unicorn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9130 Unicorn Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9130 Unicorn Avenue have a pool?
No, 9130 Unicorn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9130 Unicorn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9130 Unicorn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9130 Unicorn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9130 Unicorn Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9130 Unicorn Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9130 Unicorn Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

