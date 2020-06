Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Great Price .... spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath - Must see .... spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath home ... close to everything like schools, market place , and highways ... property moves fast in the area ...price to rent fast ....go online to our website apply ....owner is looking for long term tenant ....clean background ..no evictions ..good rental history .... income must be two to three times the rent .... first and last moves you into the home ( depending on background ) ...call or text me at 786-359-1676



(RLNE4785538)