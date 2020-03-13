All apartments in Jasmine Estates
Find more places like 9029 Pegasus Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jasmine Estates, FL
/
9029 Pegasus Avenue
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:37 PM

9029 Pegasus Avenue

9029 Pegasus Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jasmine Estates
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

9029 Pegasus Avenue, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
Holiday Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This 2 Bedroom 1 bathroom home features tile flooring throughout. Property has garage, with large fenced in backyard, patio and screened in outdoor space.

$60 application fee per adult

12 month lease

Pets accepted at owner's discretion based upon breed and temperament and with $250 refundable pet fee.

Serious inquiries only.

Rental requirements

Stable rental history

No recent evictions

Stable source of income

Income of 3 times the rent

No recent criminal history

Security deposit is equal to rent

Move in costs: First & last & deposit, if applicant meets all requirements, if not and you're approved you may have to pay additional deposits.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9029 Pegasus Avenue have any available units?
9029 Pegasus Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jasmine Estates, FL.
What amenities does 9029 Pegasus Avenue have?
Some of 9029 Pegasus Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9029 Pegasus Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9029 Pegasus Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9029 Pegasus Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9029 Pegasus Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9029 Pegasus Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9029 Pegasus Avenue offers parking.
Does 9029 Pegasus Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9029 Pegasus Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9029 Pegasus Avenue have a pool?
No, 9029 Pegasus Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9029 Pegasus Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9029 Pegasus Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9029 Pegasus Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9029 Pegasus Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9029 Pegasus Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9029 Pegasus Avenue has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Jasmine Estates 2 BedroomsJasmine Estates Apartments with Balcony
Jasmine Estates Apartments with GarageJasmine Estates Apartments with Pool
Jasmine Estates Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FL
Plant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLSeffner, FLRedington Shores, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSouth Brooksville, FLCrystal River, FLGreenbriar, FL
St. Pete Beach, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBelleair, FLCitrus Hills, FLProgress Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College