All apartments in Jasmine Estates
Find more places like 9020 Chantilly Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jasmine Estates, FL
/
9020 Chantilly Ln
Last updated February 4 2020 at 9:09 AM

9020 Chantilly Ln

9020 Chantilly Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jasmine Estates
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

9020 Chantilly Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
Regency Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Please contact Meagan C. Varson @ 813-345-6795.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9020 Chantilly Ln have any available units?
9020 Chantilly Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jasmine Estates, FL.
Is 9020 Chantilly Ln currently offering any rent specials?
9020 Chantilly Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9020 Chantilly Ln pet-friendly?
No, 9020 Chantilly Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jasmine Estates.
Does 9020 Chantilly Ln offer parking?
No, 9020 Chantilly Ln does not offer parking.
Does 9020 Chantilly Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9020 Chantilly Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9020 Chantilly Ln have a pool?
No, 9020 Chantilly Ln does not have a pool.
Does 9020 Chantilly Ln have accessible units?
No, 9020 Chantilly Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 9020 Chantilly Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 9020 Chantilly Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9020 Chantilly Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 9020 Chantilly Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Jasmine Estates 2 BedroomsJasmine Estates Apartments with Balcony
Jasmine Estates Apartments with GarageJasmine Estates Apartments with Pool
Jasmine Estates Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FL
Plant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLSeffner, FLRedington Shores, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSouth Brooksville, FLCrystal River, FLGreenbriar, FL
St. Pete Beach, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBelleair, FLCitrus Hills, FLProgress Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College