All apartments in Jasmine Estates
Find more places like 9010 Lunar Ln..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jasmine Estates, FL
/
9010 Lunar Ln.
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:17 PM

9010 Lunar Ln.

9010 Lunar Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jasmine Estates
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

9010 Lunar Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
Regency Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely 3 Bed/1Bath Home in Port Richey- Pet Friendly! - Brand New Garage
Beautiful woodlike laminate throughout the home- NO Carpet!
Interior and Exterior Freshly Painted!
Fan/Light Fixtures in every Bedroom
Screened in Back Porch
Fenced-in Back Yard
One Car Garage- with Washer & Dryer for Tenants Use!

***Please read the commonly asked questions below, then call us for a tour (727) 505-6517***

When is the home available?

The home is available now! Lease must start within 15 days of application approval.

How much is the security deposit for the home?

It is usually equal to one months rent and is due within 24 hours of application approval.
The security deposit may be higher based upon credit/rental history.

How do I submit an application for this home?

You may fill out and submit an online application on our website, www.grgpropertymanagement.com
Applications are processed in order of receipt.

Is there an application fee?

Yes, there is a $40.00 application fee for each person aged 18 or over who will be residing in the home.
Once approved we require first months rent, security deposit and a $150 tenant lease processing fee.

Do you accept pets? Are there restrictions or fees?

This is a pet friendly home. Breed restrictions apply. A $200 non-refundable pet fee covering up to 2 pets and a dog photo is required.

What are the requirements for the home?

We run a credit and criminal background check on all our applicants.
NO evictions, YES we do check.
No money owed to another landlord or apartment community for any reason.
Your monthly net income must be at least 2.5 times the rent amount.
You must have verifiable income.
You must have good rental history and good credit.
Sorry, no Section 8 and no smoking in the home.

Greenlee Realty Group is a Licensed Real Estate Brokerage

(RLNE5210475)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9010 Lunar Ln. have any available units?
9010 Lunar Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jasmine Estates, FL.
What amenities does 9010 Lunar Ln. have?
Some of 9010 Lunar Ln.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9010 Lunar Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
9010 Lunar Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9010 Lunar Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9010 Lunar Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 9010 Lunar Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 9010 Lunar Ln. offers parking.
Does 9010 Lunar Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9010 Lunar Ln. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9010 Lunar Ln. have a pool?
No, 9010 Lunar Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 9010 Lunar Ln. have accessible units?
No, 9010 Lunar Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 9010 Lunar Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9010 Lunar Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9010 Lunar Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9010 Lunar Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Jasmine Estates 2 BedroomsJasmine Estates Apartments with Balcony
Jasmine Estates Apartments with GarageJasmine Estates Apartments with Pool
Jasmine Estates Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FL
Plant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLSeffner, FLRedington Shores, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSouth Brooksville, FLCrystal River, FLGreenbriar, FL
St. Pete Beach, FLCheval, FLFeather Sound, FLTreasure Island, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FLSafety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBelleair, FLCitrus Hills, FLProgress Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College